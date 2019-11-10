Service for veterans: Give us an opportunity to serve you!
Each year, across our nation, we come together on Veterans Day to reflect on the service of our nation’s Veterans. We graciously honor those who have served, in time of conflict and peace, as their collective dedication and sacrifice throughout the years has preserved our way of life for generations.
On the battlefield, Veterans were challenged to overcome many obstacles and adversities, not all of which were left behind following their service. For those Veterans and their families, the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre stands ready to serve.
It is true that not all Veterans are eligible for services through the VA, but utilization rates suggest that many eligible Veterans may be failing to take advantage of the services they so bravely earned.
A Veteran’s eligibility for healthcare is based on a variety of criteria related to their service, but most Veterans who served on active duty, with an other than dishonorable discharge, are eligible to receive some level of care through their local VA.
Just as time passes and lives change, so may your eligibility and need for VA Healthcare or services. This year on Veterans Day, please take a moment to consider investigating your eligibility for VA services, and encourage your comrades, friends and family members to explore their options.
As a world class healthcare organization, we are here to serve our Veterans. This Veterans Day give us the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to serve.
Russell E. Lloyd
Medical Center Director, VA Medical Center
Wilkes-Barre
