The article that was ran on our borough meeting on May 18th, that was posted as an online article only on May 20th, has a short summary to some extent of the occurrences that actually took place that night. I, however, would like to shed more light on the subject. If trying to look out for our citizens no matter how big or small they are is considered “interfering” then you can bet I will continue to do so. Mr. Raub said I was not looking out for the community. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. These citizens seemed to have been wronged by the actions that occurred. They reached out to a person they trusted to look into the issue and see what was going on. They, like I, have no trust in the system as it has been doing things this way for years before I came along. It was said these individuals were my “friends.” Which, though I know them through either my job or mutual acquaintances, I would not necessarily call them a friend. A friend to me is someone you hang out with constantly and talk to regularly in a capacity outside of work or business. Me trying to get to the bottom of cases that were brought to me by citizens is in my job description. It was said at the previous meeting in March that I should be looking out for them by many people in attendance, as well as at least one at the meeting in question. Now, I agreed and apologized for my part in the trash violation as information given me seemed to be false to an extent. As for the other violation with the deck, hot tub, and business, I agree that there was wrongdoing and that it needed to be dealt with. However, it was during a pandemic in which contact other than for emergencies should have been followed. As well as the fact that our code enforcement officer has been active since December of 2019 and I have been asking why they have not sent letters to rental owners as per the rental ordinance passed last fall. The answer being that he couldn’t get to it or his regular full-time job is more important. So, you can go and write letters to someone for garbage buildup and show up at a residence during a pandemic for codes issues but you cannot write a simple letter and attach the rental ordinance to rental owners in the borough? Does anyone else see something wrong here? Is it just me? Lastly, the violation of the Sunshine Act. I ask you citizens of the borough to look it up and read it for yourselves, but I will say that it is not illegal for me to ask opinions or talk to other council members about borough issues. A quorum is a majority of council, which means four or more of us cannot sit down and meet together and discuss borough business without it being advertised to the public. However, I can call any of them individually and ask their opinions and discuss it. As long as no decisions are made to make an action. I can state my opinion and them theirs. No law broken. Again, I say read it for yourself and come to your own conclusions. Do your research and learn the whole truth. I am here for you, the people. I will continue to look into wrongdoing and questionable acts. If you have any issues and you don’t know where else to turn I will gladly help as best I can. Thank you for your support and understanding as well as patience during this time of pandemic.
Guest Viewpoint: Shedding more light on the issue
- By Chris Schrader Canton Borough Council
