As budget reconciliation talks continue in Washington, one thing is clear — the prospect of higher taxes is bad news for everyone.
Proposals to increase taxes — specifically corporate income rates — come on the heels of Governor Wolf’s plan to implement a wealth-destroying severance tax at the state level here in Pennsylvania. The Governor’s plan is short-sighted, and coupled with the possibility of increased federal taxes, would damage Pennsylvania’s economy in the long-term.
During my five terms as Bradford County Commissioner, I’ve worked diligently to cut taxes, eliminate debt, and reduce the size of the county government—all to help lower costs for the hard-working residents that populate the area.
Bradford County has been fortunate to reap some of the greatest benefits from Marcellus Shale natural gas production, and that is no coincidence. I’ve worked with the energy industry and local governments to ensure jobs, wages, and investments were not harmed by unnecessary regulations. Our county currently ranks 17th in the nation based on barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) production and impact fees from oil and gas revenue have spurred county development.
However, federal proposals to increase corporate income taxes threaten our county’s way of life and future. Not only do these proposals jeopardize a healthy economic recovery, but they also put America’s energy independence at risk. What’s more, at a time when so many are still reeling from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the overbearing corporate tax proposal and other increases under consideration — such as doubling the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) rate — would place further burdens upon the workers and industries that keep Bradford County and the rest of the Commonwealth running.
The economic results of Bradford County’s relationship with the energy industry have proven to be a boon for our communities. Aside from creating thousands of jobs, domestic energy drilling in the county has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in wealth for local investment. Farmers have improved their property and purchased new equipment, entrepreneurs have expanded their businesses, and residents have put a fresh coat of paint on their homes.
The energy industry has undoubtedly spearheaded financial growth throughout Bradford County, but if Congress increases corporate income tax burdens, then these benefits will be severely curtailed at the expense of our local communities.
For example, if our energy industry is forced to pay higher taxes, then that can translate to fewer jobs and lower wages for Pennsylvania workers. It also would mean lower production rates, harming areas like Bradford County that rely on impact fees, the tax levy that is tied to levels of oil and natural gas production. Since its inception in 2012, it has distributed over $2 billion to Pennsylvania communities.
Higher taxes would not just impact the energy industry, either. A study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 1.4 million small businesses would be forced to pay a higher corporate tax rate if it were increased. This includes many local companies and other Main Street enterprises that are classified as corporations but make less than $400,000 annually in business receipts.
Prior to my time as a County Commissioner, I was a small business owner—I know just how difficult it can be for Main Street businesses to stay afloat, let alone following a worldwide pandemic. Our local industries need support, not more taxes, but it seems that those in Congress have other ideas, much to the detriment of our communities.
While some lawmakers, both in Washington and Harrisburg, are working relentlessly to impose more taxes on Pennsylvania’s critical industries and businesses, I will do my utmost to instead alleviate the financial burdens that many enterprises face. A corporate tax is a bad idea, there are too many unintended consequences that could limit the benefits of energy production and other vital sectors to Pennsylvania.
