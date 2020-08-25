I had the honor of attending President Trump’s visit to Old Forge, Pennsylvania last Thursday. After listening to his remarks, I left with the strong belief that President Trump is a law and order president who prioritizes keeping us safe and that one issue – the safety of the American people – is an important point of contrast with the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.
Joe Biden has already cut critical police funding once as vice president and he’s planning to do it again. While Biden served as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration, “federal support for state and local law enforcement under the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program fell by hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Under Biden’s watch, “from 2010 and 2013, nearly 80 percent of surveyed state and local law enforcement agencies reported a drop in federal funding.”
According to the Congressional Research Service, in 2010 police funding went from $1.55 billion to $792 million, and in 2011 funding dropped from $792 million to $495 million. A massive cut came in 2017, the Obama-Biden Administration’s final budget, when funding dropped to $222 million.
This constant accumulation of defunding during the Obama-Biden Administration is proof that the left does not support our police officers then and do not believe in the rule of law now, either.
The Obama-Biden Administration abandoned law enforcement heroes despite their promise to maintain full funding. Now, Joe Biden is attempting to cut police funding again as the Democrat nominee. In recent weeks, Biden has proudly embraced an extreme agenda that would eliminate local police departments.
Biden has become the face of a radical movement to defund, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments by continuously refusing to condemn the violence towards law enforcement officials across the country. He has officially become the puppet of the far-left and is serving as the means to accomplish their agenda.
Biden definitively said, “yes, absolutely,” when asked if he supported efforts to redirect some police funding. What Joe Biden was actually saying is that he wants to defund the police by ‘redirecting’ the funding.
As crime rates rise in major cities across the country, Joe Biden and his Democrat colleagues continue to undermine law and order in their attempts to defund the police.
Ironically, The Washington Post figured out that cities with a Democrat-majority are more likely to have a higher crime rate. After George Floyd’s death, these major cities are seeing a double-digit increase in homicide rates. Yet, Democrats are still calling to defund police as a lawless society is having a direct impact on their cities. This only makes sense that violent crime increases as the number of officers available to serve and protect decreases.
Democrats in New York City cut their police budget by 17 percent, which has only caused violent crimes and gun violence to soar. If our local cities receive the same 17 percent cut as NYC, they could see up to $657 million slashed from Pennsylvania’s police budget, which could result in over 4,900 fewer police officers, 6,600 more violent crimes, and over one and a half minutes longer response times for murders, rapes and violent crimes.
And in Pennsylvania, the funding cuts are having real effects, too. Amid protests and calls to defund the police, the Philadelphia City Council cut $33 million in funding from the city’s Police Department and will not support a proposed $14 million increase to the police budget in 2021.
Joe Biden and other radical left-wing politicians have defamed and vilified our law enforcement heroes as ‘the enemy.’ However, the American people don’t see it this way and reject calls to cut back police funding. A recent poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans oppose defunding the police.
As Joe Biden caves to lawlessness, President Trump prioritizes law and order. Voting for President Trump is a vote for law and order and against Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Democrats’ lawless agenda to defund the police.
President Trump will always prioritize safety in the Keystone State. He understands that everyday law enforcement men and women make courageous sacrifices to keep citizens safe. While Joe Biden and the radical left demonize our nation’s brave men and women in blue, President Trump is unapologetically giving them the full support they need to uphold the law and keep Pennsylvanians safe.
