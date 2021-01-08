Recently, Senator Gene Yaw penned a missive to his constituents attempting to explain is impotence in the face of irregularities surrounding the 2020 General Election in general and his feckless leadership in the General Assembly in defense of President Trump in particular. Yaw further attempts to defend his weakness by claiming to have voted for and donated to President Trump and by reminding the voters that he served in the military in the past. In true elitist swamp-dweller fashion, Yaw then attacks the messengers (including his constituents) because they don’t have law degrees like he does, don’t hold elected office like he does, or I guess simply aren’t as informed as he is.
The disdain Yaw shows for his constituents is breathtaking. It is only surpassed by the error-filled, pathetic excuses he makes throughout. Some examples:
- The Trump campaign has not filed 40+ lawsuits across the U.S. as Yaw and many Biden supporters falsely state. The true number is about ¼ of that which is easily verifiable by searching the various online repositories of such information – something Yaw should be familiar with given he is a lawyer. And, while Yaw might believe these suits were without merit, Senator Joseph B. Scarnati III, the Republican Party of PA, Speaker Bryan Cutler, Leader Kerry Benninghoff, and others must disagree with Yaw’s analysis given they asked the court to allow them to join several of these filings.
- Again, as a lawyer, it is amazing that Yaw repeats the Biden talking point that “there is no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities in the November 3rd election” given that the Trump campaign has not been allowed to call witnesses and participate in an evidentiary hearing in Pennsylvania yet. I challenge Atty. Yaw to respond with a listing of each case where Donald J. Trump for President Inc. was granted an evidentiary hearing and call witnesses to present the facts as they understand them.
- What is “widespread” fraud? I thought that fraud was fraud but apparently there are different levels of fraud that are acceptable to Yaw. Maybe, being an officer of the court, Yaw can explain to us what acceptable fraud is. Is it one act of fraud, maybe ten or one hundred? Maybe as a legislator Yaw give us the definition of “widespread” and how many acts of fraud are acceptable before you meet the threshold of widespread? This is important because like me the voters are under the impression that one act of fraud is one to many.
- Here are a couple facts, about ACT 77, that most individuals are unaware of. ACT 77 the ACT that gave us mail-in ballot provisions began its life as a bill in March of 2019 and became law in October 2019. Yes, that was prior to covid-19 reaching our shores. I can’t say I’ve ever heard Yaw state that he supported the ACT because of the pandemic but he hasn’t corrected those that believe that’s why he supported it. So why do we have mail-in ballot voting?
- There are profoundly serious problems with the Yaw-supported Act 77 legislation authorizing mail-in ballots. It’s disappointing that Yaw doesn’t see this. I assure him, the majority of his constituents would disagree. Thankfully, Senator Corman also disagrees as he promised an “exhaustive review” of the November Election to address the “very legitimate and credible” issues surrounding the security, accuracy, and uniformity of election processes across the state.
- And, for the record, I did not receive a mail-in ballot applications from Donald J. Trump for President Inc. nor did anyone I speak with so it is confusing to me that Yaw would make this allegation. Perhaps he can explain how he knows this or produce evidence with the Donald J. Trump for President Inc. legal disclaimer on it to back up his claim.
If there is a bright spot in Yaw’s insulting diatribe it is that he perfectly highlights what is wrong with far too many Harrisburg politicians. That said, this is America, the greatest Nation on earth. People are entitled to their own opinions – but not their own facts. Yaw clearly wishes to throw his lot in with Joe Biden and the Democrats, that is his right. But it is also my right as an American (and fellow Veteran) to call him out for his sanctimonious, insulting rhetoric.
Moving forward, I would encourage our Senator to consider showing more respect for the taxpayers who pay his salary. Furthermore, while I am not a lawyer like Yaw, it would appear to me the following actions which occurred in the November election were not authorized by the legislature and should be addressed by the General Assembly:
- Accepting ballots past 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Prohibiting Boards of Election from ensuring ballot integrity by comparing signatures relative to mail-in ballots.
- Prohibiting Boards of Election from ensuring conformity with the statute relative to dates on mail-in ballots.
- Establishing a two-tiered system of voting in violation of both the Equal Protection Clause and the Elections and Electors Clauses of the Constitution whereby voters were held to different standards depending on how they chose to exercise their right to vote. In-person voters had to sign voter registrations, have those signatures checked against voter rolls, vote in a polling place monitored by statutorily authorized poll observers, and have their votes counted in a transparent and verifiable open and observed manner. Mail-in voters did not.
- Authorizing the “curing” of faulty ballots by both encouraging voters to vote twice (once via mail-in ballot and once by provisional ballot) and by waiving statutory prohibitions relative to releasing the results of the pre-canvass of votes prior to the close of the polls on Election Day.
- Authorizing the use of insecure drop boxes for ballots despite no legislative authority to accept ballots by any means beyond the U.S.P.S. or a true voter service office.
- Denying or otherwise ejecting certified poll watchers from the performance of their duties, instead relegating them to use binoculars or other extraordinary means to even attempt to observe the process.
I suspect Senator Yaw will read this and likely dismiss this as a rant from another misinformed soul. It might even anger Yaw that another non-lawyer would challenge him on so many fronts. But frankly, the facts don’t care about Senator Yaw’s feelings. This is about the integrity of our elections in the Commonwealth, the existence of our Constitution and the preservation of our Republic. Like Senator Yaw, I represent the people of Bradford County and I take that responsibility seriously. Senator Yaw should apologize to the people of Bradford County for his rude and arrogant comments, consider listening to the concerns of his constituents, and fight for us.
