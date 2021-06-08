Pennsylvania has long been a leader in energy. We are blessed with abundant natural resources that power our homes, businesses and transportation. We are also fortunate that in 1996, the state leaned in on energy policies by opening the door to a competitive retail energy marketplace. Today, Pennsylvania proves that competitive power works.
Before competition was introduced, utilities owned and operated all aspects of electric generation, transmission and distribution. Consumers were told which electric generation company they would use no matter the cost, the method of generation or the quality of service. Now, under the Electric Choice and Competition Act of 1996 utility customers are able to shop, compare, and proactively choose an electric supplier. Twenty-five years later, consumers are reaping the benefits of healthy energy competition including lower costs, diversification of energy sources, and most importantly putting control in the hands of consumers.
In a competitive environment, customers have more control over what they consume and what they pay. As a result, wholesale power prices in many regions throughout the country are at their lowest level in the history of the restructured market. In Pennsylvania competition is helping families and businesses save money. As of May 2021, the average Pennsylvania commercial electricity rate is 28% lower than the national average. Residential electricity rates are also (1%) below the national average. That savings is helping put money back in families’ pockets and for businesses, offering a new path to invest in growth, jobs, and communities.
Choice is also delivering powerful results in the selection of what kind of energy customers want to use. Consumers who value sustainability have the power to choose companies with more energy-efficient practices.
Users who want to support coal or local natural gas production or green energy have the ability to exercise that choice.
Choosing power providers that meet specific customer needs does not exist in a monopoly market, but in a survey conducted by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, of those who knew they could switch power providers, 4 out of 10 reported choosing a new provider. The results tell the compelling story of how free markets compel economic growth and positive change.
As a County Commissioner and businessperson, I have seen first-hand how competition in the marketplace drove the transition to natural gas for energy generation and its incredible impact on our community. Statewide Pennsylvania’s share of electricity generated from natural gas more than doubled to 36% between 2010 and 2018. Right here in Bradford County, we host an 829 Megawatt powerplant that generates sufficient power to meet the needs of up to 1 million homes in the Northern Tier. Construction of that $800 million plant created hundreds of jobs, boosted our local economy, and has had long-lasting positive effects on our region.
While it’s no secret that the increase natural gas production has led to a stronger economy and jobs market in many parts of our state, the ripple effect fewer realize is the impact natural gas has had on the decrease in emissions. In fact, power generation CO2 emissions in the U.S. have fallen 30 percent since 2000. Even without an emissions reduction requirement in place, modeling projects natural gas will continue to drive emissions reductions in the power sector, due to fuel switching. We must acknowledge that the competitive marketplaces good for the environment too.
Twenty-five years ago, Pennsylvania put energy consumers first. Now consumers, through the free market, are making choices resulting in affordable, reliable energy, good jobs, and a cleaner environment. To continue this progress, maintaining the integrity of our competitive wholesale markets must be a primary goal of policymakers.
