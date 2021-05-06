May is motorcycle safety awareness month

With the snow gone and temperatures climbing, drivers are seeing more motorcycles returning to our roadways.
The Endless Mountains Riders, Chapter R, of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association would like to remind you to give more attention to all vehicles, especially motorcycles, that are now on our roadways.
- Look twice before entering that intersection or making a left turn….or changing lanes on the highway! 40% of motorcycle/vehicle accidents occur at or near intersections. Most of these are a result of the motorcycle ‘NOT BEING SEEN’, despite their best efforts to be visible.
- Keep your eyes on the road. ... Don’t drive distracted – cellphones, texting, eating and drinking can all contribute to an unexpected accident.
- Don’t follow too closely behind motorcycles, leave a space at least one car length per 10 mph between vehicles in case the motorcyclist has to stop unexpectedly. Motorcycles can stop in a shorter distance than cars and trucks. Keep your distance at stop signs and traffic lights. Teach and encourage children to look for motorcycles while in the car on trips so they learn to look for them when they start driving.
The Endless Mountains Riders would like to invite like-minded motorcyclists, on two or three wheels, to join us at one of our Gatherings, second Saturday of the month at the Comfort Inn, 2160 Elmira St., Sayre starting at 9 a.m. for a light breakfast and the gathering starting at 10 a.m. For more information check out our website at GWRRAPAR.org or contact Ed Dawejko at (570) 247-7035 or ed.dawejko@gmail.com.
Dedicated to our motto, Friends for Fun, Safety and Knowledge, GWRRA was founded in 1977 as a not-for-profit, non-religious and non-political organization that has grown to more than 72,000 U.S., Canadian and international members in 53 foreign countries. Over 800 active chapters are managed by 4,000 volunteer leaders working with members to foster safe, enjoyable riding while also working to improve the public image of motorcycling.
Awareness while driving keeps us all safe. Please drive aware – help motorcyclists survive the ride.
