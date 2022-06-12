Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.