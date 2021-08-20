In December 1941 our nation was shocked out of the isolationism that prevailed in our politics in reaction to World War One. The attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawai’i galvanized our politicians and captains of industry into becoming “The Arsenal of Democracy.” After World War Two, our participation in the United Nations and NATO made us “The Leader of the Free World.” Our troops organized the Berlin Airlift, helped push Marshal Tito’s Yugoslav troops out of the Italian city of Trieste, and enabled South Korea, with its free-market economy, to fend off the communist-led armies of North Korea and China. We got used to being on the winning side. Our veterans were regarded, rightly, as heroes.
Then came Cuba and Vietnam. Unlike in Korea, our leaders chose to assist the losing sides in civil wars in those countries, perhaps out of our dogmatic anti-communism. Vietnam was especially traumatic, and tens of thousands of our troops lost their lives and their health. Four successive presidents, two of each political party, tried to withhold the ugly truth from us, the American people. When we began to learn about all the lies, we rose up in anger against the stupid forever war. It ended for us with the evacuation of Saigon in 1975. Sounds familiar? Like Kabul today?
We wanted to forget about Vietnam, the first war in history we Americans had lost. The greatest tragedy is that we also forgot our returning veterans, instead of helping them heal from the trauma.
I urge my fellow citizens to do better this time; please do whatever you can to honor the service of those who fought in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Get them to tell their stories, at their own pace and in their own time. If you hire employees, give them jobs. If you are a neighbor, be a friend to their spouses and children. Just help.
Let me share a story about a World War Two veteran whom I never met. In October 1967, I arrived in the most remote village in Samoa to build toilets, as a health and sanitation Volunteer in Peace Corps. Only two people in Tufutafoe, my village of 250 people, admitted to being able to speak English. They wanted me to learn Samoan.
One was the well-educated pastor of the Christian Congregational Church, the Samoan denomination descended from the London Missionary Society. His name was Eliu Kovati, and he and his wife Oliana became real friends, helping me with language, culture and local history. I learned that his name meant, “changed to Kovacs.” During World War Two, a number of U.S. Marines had trained in Samoa for tropical warfare in the islands of the western Pacific (including Carl Rehfeldt of Towanda). As a child, my friend Eliu had been the little buddy of a Marine named Kovacs from New Jersey.
When the news came of Kovacs’ death in the Solomon Islands, Eliu changed his name in Kovacs’ memory, and he kept that name for the rest of his life. He treated me with the same love he had for that other young American, twenty-five years earlier.
Let us not punish our veterans for our failures in southwest Asia. Our policy makers, civilian and military, must bear that blame. Let us encourage our veterans to be proud of the difference they made, however briefly, in the lives of ordinary Iraqis, Kurds, and Afghans of all ethnicities. Let us listen to their stories of the friends they made, both on duty and off. The kind of stories Kovacs could have told about a Samoan kid, if Kovacs had lived to come home.
