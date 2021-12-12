On November 30, Rep. Fred Keller voted in favor of HR 550, The Immunization Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2021. The stated goal of this bill is “to improve data sharing and other aspects of immunization information systems.” This bill is not specific to the COVID-19 vaccine, but rather encompasses all vaccinations of every American from birth through adulthood. With its directive “to improve and increase consistency in patient matching,” a centralized database of everyone’s medical vaccination history would be created. Presumably this database would include information that identifies every one of us with details about ourselves and vaccination status of all types.
I find this concept concerning and believe that Keller should not have voted in favor of this bill. Poorly thought out, this law allows those with “authorization” to discover details about you and your family regarding vaccinations. There are two areas of major concern. First, once a non-voluntary database is created for a stated purpose, it is a simple matter to include more personal data ‘for our own benefit’. Second, the track record of keeping databases confidential is abysmal. In 2021 alone, millions of personal records have been breached, with personal data sometimes published online or offered for nefarious uses.
While individual vaccination status is relevant to you and to your healthcare provider, it is not necessary for tracking immunization trends in a community. The data can be made anonymous before being reported to such a system. Instead, this is another attempt by bureaucrats to control information about people. This is a bad law, and I would have voted against it.
You can join me in opposing this government overreach. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Senator Bob Casey is a member of that Committee. This bill can be amended in the Senate to encompass only anonymous data or better yet, discarded entirely. Contact Senator Casey’s office today and share your thoughts on this bill. You can call his DC office at 800-802-2883 or find contact information for all of his offices at www.casey.senate.gov/contact/offices.
It is disappointing to see politicians continue to prey on the health concerns of voters to restrict their right to medical privacy. A rushed measure like HR 550 is ill conceived and needs to be reworked to protect our personal medical histories or else discarded as bad law.
