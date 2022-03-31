March has been Peace Corps Month, so called because March 1 was the 61st anniversary of President John Kennedy’s typewritten executive order creating Peace Corps. By the time the Congress appropriated the funds for Peace Corps in September 1961, there were Volunteers already in the field, beginning in Colombia. Critics called those early Volunteers “Kennedy’s children” because of their youth and relative inexperience. But whenever a host country national called us that, it was a term of endearment, a tribute to the American idealism projected by President Kennedy and his family.
Several Returned Peace Corps Volunteers have served in Congress, including at present a tall cattle rancher from northern California named John Garamendi. John turned down a job playing professional football to join Peace Corps, and he served with distinction in Ethiopia. Congress members of both political parties have supported Peace Corps over the decades, partly because they recognize value for money. In 61 years, total expense for Peace Corps has been only about one day’s expenditures throughout the current federal budget. When the Covid pandemic spread throughout the world two years ago, Congress appropriated a supplemental $88 million to pull all 7,000 Volunteers home from their countries of service, and provide them the best health care available to us Americans at that time.
It is entirely fitting that, during this Peace Corps month, the first post-Covid Volunteers have returned to the field, in both Zambia and the Dominican Republic. Plans are being made to return Volunteers to more than 20 other countries this year, as invitations from the governments of those countries prove yet again the worth of our Volunteers in service to their people. I thank my fellow citizens in advance, for contacting our representatives in Congress, to support the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act currently gathering legislative momentum.
When our daughter and I travelled to Samoa nearly five years ago, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the arrival there of our Group One, the first person with whom we had conversation was the owner of the shuttle service that took us from Faleolo Airport to our little hotel in the capital Apia. He asked whether I had known Brad Shore, a teacher in Group Two, three months behind us but in time for the beginning of the 1968 southern hemisphere school year. He credited Brad with sparking his interest in the skills he had needed to become a successful businessman. He told us he still had a “fale Pisikoa” in use in his plantation, and he proudly took us to a clean, new building housing three well-lighted stalls with modern flush toilets, next to his own home, open at no charge to travellers along that road, and funded the previous year as part of a United Nations sanitary improvement project.
“Fale Pisikoa” (Peace Corps houses) were outhouses built around the cement and steel slabs and moulded waterseal commodes, which we Group One “sanitarians” could build for $3 worth of materials. They met the desires of the Samoan government to improve the health of village children, and the appearance of Samoan beaches to foreign tourists. They worked! In our two years there, we witnessed the improving health of the children, and the decrease of fly populations and insect-borne diseases. I take pride that those relics of early sanitary technology are still called Peace Corps houses, and I look forward to news of more Volunteers returning to service around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.