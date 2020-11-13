Since March, both providers and patients across the country have suffered on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 200,000 Americans have died from the virus, while thousands of doctors and nurses have had to isolate away from their families. Many have even made the ultimate sacrifice. Why then is Congress considering passing a law that would allow health insurance companies to make it harder for healthcare providers to care for their patients?
Congress is rightfully working to end the practice of surprise medical billing. Patients receive these surprise bills when insurance companies force doctors out-of-network or raise the cost of premiums or co-pays. Patients already pay expensive monthly premiums for health insurance. Insurance companies shouldn’t subject them to additional surprise bills.
A 2018 survey from the University of Chicago found that more than half of American adults have received a surprise medical bill they thought was covered by their health insurance. For the past year, Congress has been debating a solution to end the insidious practice of surprise bills. But not all of the proposed solutions were created equal.
Senator Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act would establish an independent dispute resolution (IDR) process that holds patients harmless and forces providers and insurers to negotiate fair payments. IDR has been successfully implemented at the state level in both New York and Texas and is widely supported by groups that represent doctors and hospitals.
On the other hand, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) has spearheaded a government rate-setting approach favored by large health insurance companies. Sen. Alexander’s bill would settle disputes based on the median-in-network reimbursement rate for an area. This may sound reasonable, but insurance companies have taken advantage of similar legislation at the state level in California. If passed, health insurers could cancel contracts with any doctors above the median rate before the legislation takes effect, lowering the median-in-network rate for all the doctors in an area. Insurers have spent millions lobbying in favor of government rate-setting because it would boost their already record profits.
After months of negotiations, Senators Cassidy and Alexander recently announced a so-called compromise between their two proposals. Unfortunately, their latest proposal is essentially government rate-setting in disguise.
As it is currently written, the bill explicitly enacts rate-setting because the IDR mechanism doesn’t take affect for an entire year. Once the IDR system does go into effect, the bill would require arbiters to first consider the median-in-network rates when making judgments. This would still allow insurers to manipulate the system and artificially lower rates by forcing doctors out-of-network.
The Congressional Budget Office has already determined that similar rate-setting proposals would result in at least a 20 percent pay cut for frontline providers. Less money for providers will result in doctor shortages and hospital closures, especially in rural and underserved communities.
For us in rural America, this poses a unique threat. According to the University of North Carolina, more than 133 rural hospitals have closed across the country since 2010. A recent study from the healthcare consulting firm Guidehouse found that 25 percent of rural hospitals are currently at high risk of closing. This rate-setting proposal will make it harder for doctors and hospitals to receive fair reimbursements from insurers and further jeopardize access to care for millions of rural Americans.
I urge Senators Casey and Toomey to reject this so-called compromise. Instead, we need a solution to surprise medical billing that incentivizes insurers to increase the size and scope of their networks, establishes a strong IDR process that takes all factors into account and allows doctors to access IDR as soon as the law is passed.
It’s not too late for Congress to pass a solution that ends surprise medical billing, protects patients, and ensures that doctors have the resources they need to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Cassidy’s original IDR proposal was much closer to accomplishing these goals.
