Russia Today, the media network known as RT, was forced to close broadcasting operations in the United States last month following the refusal of Direct TV and Roku to carry the channel. YouTube and others have banned it, and RT was removed from almost every digital store platform including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Spotify and TikTok.
The reasons for refusing access to RT has been described as an abundance of misinformation and propaganda. Outlets have also pointed out that RT is heavily influenced, if not controlled by the Russian state apparatus, and is therefore not a reliable news platform.
The UK and EU have gone farther down this path by revoking legal broadcast licenses and effectively banning RT from broadcasting with their borders. This broad move has been described as “de-platforming” Russian Today. While RT content can be found online via their website, removing them from the airwaves and major outlets effectively silences them for the vast majority of Americans.
Certainly, Russia Today has been an apologist for the Kremlin, and a source of extremely biased views against Western countries. Much of the assertions made on RT were easily disproved as state propaganda. Russia Today’s own Moscow-based Editor In-Chief, Maria Baronova recently resigned, stating that Putin is turning Russia into “a living hell.” It is impossible to defend RT on the grounds that it is an unbiased source of information.
Yet if we were to ban all sources of biased reporting, what would be left online and in our cable line ups? Reported news is, almost by definition, biased. People do the reporting, and people are biased. The argument for banning state-related news organizations certainly applies to the BBC. (RT was forced to register under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act in 2017, and the Russians required the BBC to register similarly).
Congress has almost unanimously voted for bans on all things Russian – oil, financial transaction, virtually all trade. Calls to ban Russian speech via their media outlets like RT are likely next. Given the justified anger against the Kremlin’s atrocities, we are seeing calls for banning everything short of Russian Dressing (in WWII Sauerkraut was renamed Liberty Cabbage to preserve sales).
Changing the name on a vodka bottle is one thing, banning speech, even patently biased speech, is something else. Freedom of information lies at the very core of a free society. Certainly, private companies like YouTube or Direct TV can choose to ban content on their platforms, even if it is wrong to do so. But I absolutely reject any calls by Congress to follow the path of the Europeans to make it illegal for RT to communicate.
It may be argued that geographic proximity to Ukraine makes RT’s propaganda more sensitive to the EU and UK than over here. But I reject any canceling of RT. Officially banning information only leads to one thing: banning more information in the future. The choice of who to listen to, and researching the truth is the responsibility of the public, not their government. Media users should let their favorite platforms know that they are capable to choosing what to view or ban, and do not need a censor to make that decision for them.
A few individuals stand out against public calls for censorship. When asked if the Starlink Network is planning to cancel Russia Today, Elon Musk had this response on Twitter, “Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint, sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”
Mr. Musk is right, and those calling for information censorship are wrong. If we do not stand up for the right to allow speech we disagree with, then we do not believe in free speech at all. I call for Congress to reject any such calls for clamping down on free speech, even when it originates in the halls of the Kremlin.
