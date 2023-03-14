Secrecy is too often the norm in Pennsylvania state and local governments

Spotlight PA and its more than 90 partner newsrooms in Pennsylvania are finding creative new ways to combat government secrecy.

Our state and local governments exist to serve our communities. We pay our taxes each year, and in return, we the taxpayers have a right to know what our government is doing, how it’s spending our money, and whether we’re getting the services we deserve.

But there are fewer and fewer journalists on the front lines, keeping the government honest — and when officials don’t face questions or requests for public records on a regular basis, they increasingly lean toward the side of secrecy over transparency.