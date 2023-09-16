There’s been a lot of confusion relative to issues surrounding the Bradford County Library. So, we thought it important to set the record straight.
We are in the process of forming a community advisory board to study the best use of this facility and make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners as to how we can best serve the people of Bradford County. The board will have representation from various stakeholders and community members including, but not limited to, special needs, children programming, homeschooling, Veterans, local government, library system board, the Bradford County Library, and economic development.
You might ask yourself why we are asking a community advisory board to look at this. There are several reasons we don’t feel have been clearly conveyed.
First, there are financial reasons. The budget for the Bradford County library is currently $460,000 with $382,240 of that nearly half-million dollars coming in the form of payroll. By 2025, we anticipate the library budget will be forced to increase because payroll will rise to $416,839. It is also important to note that we collect about $11 million dollars in property taxes which is where the funds for the Bradford County Library come from.
The Bradford County Library is expensive and is getting more expensive as time goes on. To further illustrate the point, look at the Canton Green Free Library and its $50,000 annual budget or even the Sayre Library and its $150,000 budget…they’re no comparison. And, while the eight community libraries throughout Bradford County raise 70% or more of their total budget by fundraising, the Bradford County Library, our ninth library in the County, does not depend on fundraising efforts. Instead, it is funded by County property taxes.
To address the cost of having a library system, other counties assess their residents with a library tax. Lackawanna County, for example, charges 2.82 mills for their library tax. That said, we in Bradford County have been firm in stating we will not raise taxes and we certainly do not wish to impose additional tax burdens like our neighbors to the south, so imposing a new tax is out of the question for us.
We believe most people would agree we, as a county, can do more for our veterans, those with special needs or disabilities, and our children. We would like the community advisory board to consider whether modifications to the use of this facility may allow us to do that. At the same time, we would like the advisory board to study the impact of investing in Bradford County’s eight community libraries and strengthening the bookmobile program.
Our Veterans Affairs office services approximately 5,000 individuals who have answered the call of duty to our nation and risked everything for the freedoms we hold dear. At our last meeting, it was stated that 63% of these brave Americans have a handicapped or disabled designation. One possibility for this space is to use part of it to expand services for veterans to ensure they have adequate facilities to properly serve them.
There are certain things, such as large group and PTSD counseling for example, which they cannot do at their current facility. Using this building would also ensure they have safe, adequate handicapped-accessible parking, which is important…especially when accommodating individuals who suffered injury serving our country. So, we would like the advisory board to consider whether we can better serve our veterans at this facility.
Again, with respect to access to the building, we would like the advisory board to look at the impact of offering additional programming for members of our community with special needs. Due to the handicapped-accessible nature of the building, it may be possible to expand services for one of the most vulnerable communities in Bradford County.
We also recognize the importance of children’s programming and want to continue to invest in our future by investing in the children of Bradford County. So, we would like the advisory board to also look at not only preserving but strengthening children’s programs to ensure the school-aged children of the county, whether they are educated at home, in a public school, or in a private school continue to have the support they need.
What we can’t do is refuse to meet the needs of underserved populations in our county or neglect our fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers who put their faith in us to be stewards of their hard-earned tax dollars.
So, we would ask that everyone come together and allow this advisory board to be formed, meet, and study the important issue of how we can best serve all the citizens of Bradford County with the Bradford County Library facility while strengthening our library system and serving our community to the best of our ability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.