There’s been a lot of confusion relative to issues surrounding the Bradford County Library. So, we thought it important to set the record straight.

We are in the process of forming a community advisory board to study the best use of this facility and make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners as to how we can best serve the people of Bradford County. The board will have representation from various stakeholders and community members including, but not limited to, special needs, children programming, homeschooling, Veterans, local government, library system board, the Bradford County Library, and economic development.