The holiday season has officially started in Sayre with the fantastic parade put on by Sayre Borough under the leadership of David Jarrett and his amazing team. I have participated in the parade for the past 23 years and have seen a couple of generations of children happy and excited as the mammoth parade moves along the streets of downtown to its conclusion at Howard Elmer Park. Then on Saturday the Sayre Historical Society entertained nearly 200 visitors at its annual Railroad Heritage Day, this too was an exciting day with families coming in to visit the museum to see the two permanent model train layouts in the building, then proceed upstairs to see the vendors who had something for every model train collector available. Aaron Dickson did a spectacular job presenting his program on modeling model trains and kept his audience so interested that he went well past the allotted time for his presentation. The guests that signed in came from states to include New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Indiana, Connecticut and New Jersey, plus a visitor from Germany and one from Canada.
Most people who know me know that I walk two and a half miles every morning. I have since I retired eight-and-a-half-years ago. I live at the western border of Sayre and walk from my house to downtown Sayre and back. Lately I have been very entertained by the downtown merchants’ window decorating for the holidays. The Sayre Business Association, for the first time this year, sponsored a window decorating contest. Every person who reads this should make a point of walking around downtown Sayre to see the amazing scenes created by our business owners. If I didn’t know better, I would think a professional window dresser had come in to create the fascinating displays. Then I go past Howard Elmer Park where for the third year the Sayre Business Association has sponsored a tree decorating contest. The trees made from pallets by Sayre Borough Chief Code Officer Chris Kaiden are painted green and come in two sizes. The participants have to light them and decorate them, and again I am fascinated by the creativity of the people who purchased trees for the competition. The park is very festively decorated and worth a walk around to examine the creative work of our residents and businesses.
The Sayre Business Association also has a Christmas Stroll planned from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16. The stores will be open this evening and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting downtown during the stroll. Brian Manchester will lead the stroll with holiday songs, accompanying the strollers on his ukulele. This would be a perfect opportunity to see the fine work of our downtown merchants.
I am proud of our borough and our business association for their efforts that make Sayre the holiday capital of the area.
