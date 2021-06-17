The recent rebuild of the Valley Playland was an opportunity for people to shine, and those of us on the Playland Committee were not disappointed by how many individuals, organizations and businesses stepped up to the plate to help with this substantial project.
Our grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) required a match, which meant that we had to come up with cash or in-kind services totaling about $250,000. Every volunteer hour counted as $25 toward the in-kind match, and we were able to total over 5,500 volunteer hours, thanks to the many community members who came out in the sunshine and heat to saw, build, rout, sand, rake and perform a myriad of tasks that resulted in a completed playground in only seven days!
We have so many people to thank, but at the top of our list are the men and women who volunteered to be crew leaders. These people worked as many as 14 hours a day, every day of the build, not only working hard on building the playground, but also managing the other volunteers on specific projects! While a public thank you seems insufficient, we would like to tip our hats to these crew leaders: Staci Covey, Robert Deveries, John Ford, Charlie Hughes, Steve McNamara, Pete Menio, Rick Rhodes, Ben Richardson, Skip Roupp, Greg Simmons, Tony Smith, Trish Stern, Bob Williams and Damian Rossettie.
Many of our volunteers signed up after reading our pleas in the newspaper, on the radio or on Facebook, but we were also lucky to have had quite a few local businesses pay their employees their regular wages to leave the workplace and come to build the Playland.
We are so thankful for these workers who otherwise would not have been able to help during the work day.
We want to thank the students from Sayre High School, Waverly BOCES, Athens Area High School, and Northern Tier Career Center who also came in groups with their teachers and made a big difference in moving the project along.
We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the local restaurants for donating food for the workers during the build. We realize that this was a difficult year for restaurants, so their generous donations were so appreciated. We were able to serve lunch and dinner to the workers every day, thanks to food donations by restaurants and individuals, and the volunteers who helped pick up, deliver and serve the food.
While we couldn’t have built a playground in seven days without our volunteers, we were also very dependent upon our many financial donors. We initially raised funds from the generosity of local businesses, but we were also very happy to accept checks from individuals and organizations as well, and we continue to receive financial support from our Valley community and beyond.
What would a small town event be without local and regional media to get the community invested in the project and to cover the event? We had fantastic regional coverage, but are especially grateful to WAVR radio station and The Morning Times and Daily Review for continuous support before, during and after the build. We are well aware that many of our volunteers came to us after hearing about our need from these media sources.
We are also thankful for the leadership of Mark Burgess, Athens Borough Manager, and the Athens Public Works crew for all of their hard work before, during and after build week. A big thank you goes to Lori Allen Unger whose vision for this project never waivered during the 5+ years it took to make this dream come true. Leading our grant application process was Lauren Hotaling from Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, and we thank her for writing a winning grant application to DCNR! We are grateful to Laura Sehn from Play by Design for leading us through the pre-build process, and to Lee, Nate, and Elliot also from Play by Design for their patience, hard work, and their efficient use of volunteers who had no idea what they were doing until they walked onto the site!
But mostly it was you, the community members, whether you gave us one hour or seven days of your valuable time, who made this playground a reality for the children of our community. We believe each of you is a hero for your selfless work (did we mention IN THE HEAT?). Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
We have kept our thanks vague here, because we would not want to miss thanking any one business, organization or person. Please visit our Facebook page “Friends of Valley Playland” to see specific thank-you messages and to watch the videos of the build.
We are pleased to announce that the GRAND OPENING OF THE VALLEY PLAYLAND will be on June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2 River Street, Athens. We hope to see you there!
