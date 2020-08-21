Beneath what is happening with the pandemic, a devastating problem is continuing to emerge. A report from the Overdose Data Mapping Application Programs showed fatal overdoses rose by approximately 11.4% in comparison to last year. Officials nationwide report spikes in overdoses less than a year after progress was made with reducing them. The number of overdoses increased by 18% in March, 29% in April, and 42% in May.
The government ordered lockdowns, self-isolation, job loss, financial ruin, and the threat of a virus made it impossible for addicts to get help and people in recovery to access support. A report from the Addiction Policy Forum showed more than 34% of respondents saw changes or disruptions in accessing treatment or recovery support services. Approximately 14% said they were unable to receive their needed services. Across the nation, four percent of respondents reported an overdose occurred since the pandemic began. Also, 24% of respondents said substance abuse among family members had changed and 20% saw an increase with that substance abuse.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional numbers for drug overdose deaths in 2019, which was over 72,000. In 2018 the number of deaths had declined significantly, but began to rise again during 2019, and may even be higher when 2020 is over.
Anyone who abuses drugs or alcohol faces the risk of an overdose, and this is the reality of addiction. However, most states and communities had certain preventative measures in place to save a percentage of addicts that overdosed. Unfortunately, self-isolation, social distancing, treatment centers closing or reducing services, meant most addicts were using alone and died alone. Not to mention all those in recovery who relapsed, possibly overdosed and died.
Those who have stopped taking drugs are especially vulnerable as their tolerance level is reduced. Some people who had been doing well before the pandemic faced a huge battle, especially if they had no support to access.
Most of the overdose deaths are connected to opioids, whether synthetic or not, per Drug Rehab Services. The opioid crisis in America collided with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even Per the CDC, in 2017, 68% of the 70,237 drug overdose deaths in the country involved an opioid. In 2018, opioids were involved in 70% of all overdose deaths. However, the pandemic has overshadowed the current state of overdose deaths in America.
Opioids have not disappeared, and the opioid epidemic and the pandemic have been feeding off one another. People struggling with addiction are afraid to ask for help because of the stigma, increasing the risk of overdose. Recovering opioid addicts fear relapse and are at a higher risk of overdose because of a lowered tolerance. Countless families across the country are watching loved ones die because of opioids and other drugs.
The American Medical Association’s Opioid Task Force released a report showing a dramatic increase in fatalities involved illicit opioids, stimulants, heroin, and cocaine. The report also noted a dramatic drop in the use of prescription opioids, which was much of the reason for the drop in the number of overdose deaths during 2018.
The risk of overdose is not only involving opioids, but drug users are still in danger of overdosing from all drugs. Across the nation, physicians have reduced opioid prescribing, and combined with prescription drug monitoring programs, part of the problem was begin addressed. Also, more than 50,000 physicians and other health care professionals have become certified to provide treatment for opioid addiction in the past three years.
However, illicit drugs are now the dominant reason why drug overdoses kill more than 70,000 people each year. The border closures due to the pandemic have disrupted illegal supply chains of chemicals used to produce fentanyl. Still, this has not stopped local criminal organizations from producing drugs and distributing. From the beginning of 2015 to 2019, deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs increased from 5,766 to 36,509—deaths involving methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin also increased.
By the end of 2020, if this year ever ends, the number of drug overdoses may have risen again. The nation needs to confront the fact that highly potent illicitly produced drugs are fueling this problem. Unfortunately, the pandemic has proven this with most addicts turning to local suppliers and taking something far more potent than they normally would but have no idea until they overdose.
