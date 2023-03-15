March 12-18 is Sunshine Week across the nation, and the annual event underscores the importance of open government. That makes it a great time to explore some common issues with Pennsylvania’s open meetings law.

Can a board limit public comment to agenda items only? Must committees hold public meetings? Do I need permission to record a public meeting? How specific should a meeting agenda be, and when must it be provided? Can I have a copy of the board packet so I can follow along with the discussion? What can I do if a government agency isn’t following the law?