We are in the midst of a major health crisis. There is a virus, SARS-CoV-2, that causes COVID-19 that is pounding us, both here in our country and worldwide. This is not a political thing, it is a real disease that affects Republicans and Democrats, all economic classes, all races, all ages, all nationalities, everyone -equally.
The beauty of control of this disease is that it is very easy to do. You have heard it many times. There are three simple things that you need to do in order to help prevent its spread:
- Wear a mask that covers the nostrils of the nose and your mouth so when you breathe, the air has to go through the mask, not around it.
- Maintain a 6 foot social distance.
- Wash your hands with a disinfectant or simply soap and water frequently.
Easy-peasy! Do the above and we can stop the spread of Covid-19 in its tracks.
When I travel to various areas I see that for the most part people are doing the above. Stores that I go into have signs on the doors stating “Masks Required,” “Maintain Social Distances.” The people who work at these stores, for the most part, follow the guidelines and wear a mask. And, believe me, if I go into a store and the store personnel aren’t following these guidelines, I leave and don’t come back!
So here is my problem with many stores in the area. Store personnel either don’t have a mask on or are wearing it improperly. It does no good to have the mask cover just the mouth. You breathe through your nostrils so that must also be covered. If you don’t cover your nostrils you are essentially not wearing a mask. If there are no customers in your store and you are alone then by all means take the mask off!
Here are a number of “reasons” that I’ve heard people state that justifies their not doing the above three guidelines:
- I’ve heard comments from those who don’t wear a mask that it is difficult to breathe with the mask on. Believe me, it is WAY more difficult to breathe when you contract COVID-19!
- I’ve heard many comments that “it is my Constitutional Right to not wear a mask”. I’ve read the Constitution several times and never saw that in there! Remember you are in a society and we must do things for each other’s welfare.
- I’ve heard that “only about 2 or 3 percent of people who contract the disease die”. While that may be true, what you don’t hear about is the long-term disabilities that crush those who have contracted the disease but survive.
- I’ve heard “I’m young and it won’t affect me”. Check at any big hospital and you will find that this is simply not true. You may be affected less than another person but, if you aren’t following the three simple steps and contract the disease, you can spread it to another person who is vulnerable. Think about how you would feel if you were responsible for your mother, father, grandparents, etc ... contracting the disease from you.
Many store owners complain that the Internet is taking over their businesses. If you don’t have a solid policy in place that incorporates the above three guidelines, believe me, there are a large number of people (myself and dozens of my friends included) who won’t frequent your store. I maintain that if you don’t care enough about my health to implement the above three guidelines then I’ll go to another safe store or to the Internet to do my business.
