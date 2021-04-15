We all have opportunity to vote on an amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution, allowing the legislature to unilaterally terminate or extend a governor’s disaster declaration. To do so places every citizen under tremendous physical and economic threat.
The federal law covering disasters is called the Stafford Act, Sec. 401. (42 U.S.C. 5170) states that “All requests for a declaration by the President that a major disaster exists shall be made by the Governor of the affected State.” No state constitutional amendment can change that federal law.
A federally declared disaster provides several immediate life-sustaining medical, financial and community services. FEMA provides “Individual Assistance” funds directly to residents who sustained losses due to disasters. FEMA also provides “Public Assistance” funds to repair or replace public facilities (hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, roads, water purification and sewage treatment) or other public infrastructure damaged or destroyed by a disaster. Federal disaster assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, loans to repair property damage caused by the disaster and additional programs for individuals and business owners affected by the disaster.
Giving the General Assembly the power to stop this federal assistance would leave every community and its citizens to fend for themselves. A disaster declaration isn’t something that can be turned on and off at the whim of a legislature. In fact, giving the legislature the power to veto executive declarations can be used as political leverage against a governor at a time when citizens are at their most vulnerable. How long can your community do without clean water, sewage treatment, police security or fire department response? How long can you withstand flood washouts of your most critical county and state bridges and roads? Where will you live if your home is destroyed? Can your local government provide urgently needed repairs and funds? FEMA does.
I called my state senator’s office to explain that giving a legislative body disaster executive powers could backfire. His legislative aide told me not to worry, that he was assured that it would all be “worked out with the White House.” Well, I’m sorry. No one “in the White House” can relieve Pennsylvania of the requirements under federal Stafford Act law. What the legislative aide proposed was not only wrong, it was illegal.
I agree that the recent pandemic and the attendant emergency declarations have been devastating to many local businesses. In some cases, the rules have been unevenly enforced; in other cases, enforced without due consideration to all affected. Almost every business has lost revenue and employees, and members of the legislature are rightfully concerned about the impact on its constituents and businesses. However, giving the legislature the power to restrict executive powers during a disaster is not the answer; it will only add to the suffering. During this pandemic, it could threaten the funds being provided for COVID relief, payroll protection, business losses and health care immunizations.
I’ve read several legislators’ opinions on the need for equal powers. In this case, the need for rapid executive decision-making during a disaster cannot be second-guessed, nor can it be subject to slow legislative deliberation or regional partisan politics. When delivered with a governor’s disaster declaration, FEMA and White House action takes place within MINUTES … not hours or days. Emergency response cannot wait for legislative deliberation or regional partisan concerns. Legislators from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh should not be taking their time to make decisions about the need for disaster assistance in Lancaster; neither should mid-state legislators be deciding about river floods in Allentown, water purity in Scranton, sewage treatment in Johnstown or emergency housing in Reading.
We voters are being asked to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution. This is far more consequential and long-lasting than a law or executive order. We only have one chance to get it right. For the sake of our commonwealth and the survival of every community, do not give executive decision-making powers to the legislature. It is inviting further disaster during a time of most need.
Vote “NO” on the proposed amendment “Relating to Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declarations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.