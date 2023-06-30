The past two and a half years under the Biden Administration have been damaging to our nation’s national security, economic strength, and public safety.

Since the Biden Administration took office, they had the U.S. give up in Afghanistan, which caused the loss of American lives and resulted in leaving behind $80 billion in American military equipment that is now being used by the Taliban. This disgraceful episode in American history sent a message to every potential adversary in the world, including China, that the Biden Administration has no interest in maintaining the United States’ status as a world-power – and in so doing, a vacuum of leadership was created.