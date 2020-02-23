We are still debating equality?
Geez, to quote newsman Dan Rather, “...don’t know whether to wind my watch or bark at the moon?”
I thought that the ERA was already written law — added to the Constitution. I vaguely recall in 1972, that the Equal Rights Amendment was in the process of being ratified by Congress and was being voted on by the states. However, I missed an important fact. The ERA failed to obtain three-fourths of our states approval that is required to make the amendment a part of our Constitution.
Seriously, how could I be so naive? I missed the entire moment when we as a nation were on the verge of ensuring that we women have gender equality. Admittedly, my spouse and I were preoccupied with buying property, building a home, getting a dog to go with our cat, and having our first born — a son. So, my spouse thought that the ERA passed, as well. Some friends whom I spoke with — yes, recently — thought ERA had passed, too. That made me feel a little less in the dark. Now, you might suppose that the reason the amendment has struggled for more than four decades is because it is wordy, convoluted and boggled in legal jargon.
In 1972, Congress, on a two-thirds vote of each house, proposed this amendment be added to the Constitution.
Here is the text:
“Article (Number to be assigned)
Section 1. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.
Section 2. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3. This article shall take effect 2 years after the date of ratification.”
The text makes it pointedly clear that the purpose of the ERA was/is to guarantee equal legal rights to all of us — American citizens — regardless of gender. The emphasis on legal affords women equality under the law, including, but not excluded to, ownership of property and equal employment rights. On March 22, 1972, Congress submitted the ERA to the state legislatures with a deadline for ratification of March 22 1979.
The amendment’s passage looked promising. By 1977, 35 of the needed 38 states had approved the amendment. Plus, bi-partisan support, including both houses of Congress, both major political parties and Presidents Nixon, Ford and Carter all made it look like the ERA was destined to be a part of our Constitution, within a couple of years.
Likely, the amendment would have passed except for Phyllis Schlafly, an attorney who organized opposition to the ERA. Schlafly alerted her supporters that the amendment would discriminate against housewives. She also warned them that passing the ERA meant women would have to be drafted into the military. Schlafly further cautioned her supporters that women would lose alimony protection and custody rights over their children.
All of those objections have paled with the passage of time. In addition, it did not help that many of the labor unions also failed to support the amendment. Most of those unions have since declared their support for the amendment. To make matters worse, just prior to the March 22, 1979 deadline, four states — Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee — rescinded their ratifications.
On top of that, the South Dakota legislature voted — after the deadline — to sunset its ratification as of the original deadline. So, what many of us took for granted as a done deal failed to make it as an official amendment.
Thus, 47 years later, we are still attempting to address the gender inequality issue.
Even more startling, women have been in this battle since the 1920s. It has been nearly 100 years since we first, formally made an effort to obtain equal rights for women.
In fact, women’s rights activist, Alice Paul co-authored the original ERA text in 1923. She then introduced it to the public at a gathering in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
In retrospect, Paul’s words were prescient:
“If we keep on this way they will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the 1848 Convention without being much further advanced in equal rights than we are…If we had not concentrated on the Federal Amendment we should be working today for suffrage…We shall not be safe until the principle of equal rights is written into the framework of our government.” -ERA website.
It is disturbing that we have spent so many decades trying to ensure gender equality. Admittedly, we have made some progress. According to the online publication Quartz, “Most state constitutions, including in places that haven’t ratified the amendment, already include amendments for gender equality, and there are several federal laws (such as the Equal Pay Act of 1963, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, and Titles VII and IX of 1964 and 1972 respectively) that make discrimination against women illegal.”
(Quartz is an English-language international news organization, owned by Uzabase, a Japanese company.)
Given there are some federal and state regulations aimed at equality, why is the ERA still so important?
The very act of adding the amendment to the Constitution will indicate how much we — the people — value gender equality. Plus, the formality of adding the ERA to the Constitution actually strengthens the equality rights. Therefore, the amendment will fill any possible legal gaps that might exist between the assortment of gender equality laws. As the Quartz publication noted, “...philosophically, mentioning discrimination on the basis of sex in the Constitution shows victims that it’s something that does exist and happen. In turn, this would make claims of gender discrimination—in wages, for instance, or career opportunities—rest on much more solid grounds: People who feel that they have been subject to gender-based discrimination would not need to demonstrate that such discrimination exists before demonstrating they were a victim of it.”
There is a possible ray of hope. Currently, there is a movement to clear the way for the ERA to be added to our Constitution. As of Monday, Jan. 27, the Commonwealth of Virginia became the crucial 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. (Illinois and Nevada ratified the amendment in the last couple of years.)
However, as NBC news noted, it is “...a momentous victory for many women’s rights advocates even though it is far from certain the measure ever will be added to the U.S. Constitution.”
The five states — Idaho, Kentucky, Nebraska, Tennessee and South Dakota — that rescinded their approval of the ERA can pose a problem. That action drops the state ratifications to 33. How the disclaimer by those states impacts on the ratification of ERA is unclear.
On Thursday, Feb. 13, members of the U.S. House of Representatives — in an action that included many Democrats and some Republicans — voted to eliminate the deadlines on ratifying the ERA. (Originally, the amendment was meant to be ratified by 1979; Congress then extended the deadline to 1982.) Whether eliminating the deadlines can actually clear the way for the ERA to be added to the Constitution is uncertain. In fact, the deadline issue may be a moot point. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said earlier this month that he’s ‘personally not a supporter’ of the amendment, and the Trump administration’s Office of Legal Counsel has said that it considers the ERA ‘expired.’ -NPR, Feb. 13.
Earlier this month, none other than Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg questioned the viability of simply adding the ERA to the Constitution. Justice Ginsburg indicated that it might be best to draw up a new amendment and submit it for ratification. She noted “...if you count a latecomer,” like Virginia or Illinois, “how can you disregard states that say, ‘We’ve changed our minds?’ “ -NPR, Feb. 13.
Drat! Point taken!
Even more startling is Ginsburg’s observation that, “Every constitution in the world written since the year 1950 ... has the equivalent of an equal rights amendment, and we don’t.” -NPR, Feb. 13.
This situation begs the question, “Without gender equality, how can we still be the leader of the free world?”
So the problem remains, “How many more years or decades must pass before we incorporate women’s equal rights in our Constitution?”
Seriously, we cannot afford to go merrily along assuming that men and women are guaranteed equal rights under the law. We are not! I am chagrined that I was so woefully unaware of this deficit regarding our Constitution.
Should we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment — ratified August 18, 1920 — giving women the right to vote, while we ignore the gender equality issue?
After a century of hassling gender equality, we all — females and male — should commit to adding the ERA — or something similar — to our Constitution. Truly, it is past time to ensure women’s equal rights! All of the rights!
