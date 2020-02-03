Wake up America! We are slowly relinquishing too much power to the President as he assumes he is the supreme power, and can do pretty much what he wants.
Our forefathers saw fit to set up the federal government with three branches to oversee the actions of the President and they are: Legislative, Judicial and Executive.
Their duties are defined as such: LEGISLATIVE — Makes Laws (Congress, comprised of the House of representatives and Senate)
EXECUTIVE — Carries out the laws (President, Vice President, Cabinet and most Federal agencies)
JUDICIAL — Evaluates Laws (Supreme Court and other Courts)
The most powerful is the Judicial branch. It can declare the acts of Congress unconstitutional, and declare the acts of the Executive Branch unconstitutional.
The impeachment proceedings going on now are a case in point. The President is threatening Republicans in the Senate that if they choose to vote with the House to impeach him, they will get no help from him if they are up for re-election. They are more concerned with being re-elected than the danger of him with another four years in office.
He is doing many things with executive orders, but most of them are to eliminate any law that has to do with regulating safety regulations, clean air, endangered species, etc. — anything that has been done by his predecessor.
There is still time to do something about this and it is with the vote. We cannot afford another four years of him. The National Debt increased by three trillion in his first three years in office. The tax break for the 1% had a big effect on the growing of the National Debt.
Billy E. Dell
Towanda
