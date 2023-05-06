Be sure to vote!

To all my friends at the Daily Review and and all of my friends who receive and read The Daily Review , I would like to encourage everyone to get out and vote in the forthcoming Primary Election as well as the follow-up General Election to vote for the Well Being of our country !
Regretfully, the current administration and its supporters like one in particular ,That I hate to say is a Senator from Pennsylvania . We need a Republican majority in both Houses of Congress as well as a change in the White House !
Another disturbing factor is the desire by our current Democrat Administration is the urge to go All Electric ! Like tanks in the Army! I personally would not like to see electric vehicles pushed on our Military ! Tanks, jeeps and helicopters are no place for Battery Power !
And, for the upcoming Presidential Primary,whether on votes for a Red Head , a White Head or a Dark Haired candidate, any one will be better as long as he is the Best one for the Presidential Election !
