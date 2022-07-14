Garden landscape a lovely sight
While driving to the YMCA I was pleased to see on the corner of Bridge and 3rd streets absolutely magnificent gardens replacing the grass strips between the sidewalks and streets. Over the last few years I have read about small towns and larger cities doing this to help with rain runoff, mowed grass clogging the drains, to benefit the pollinators and to beautify the streets. A heart felt thank you to the people that have spent many hours on this corner oasis. I look forward to seeing more of this happening along the streets of Towanda.
Donna L. Fratrik Engle
Towanda, PA.
