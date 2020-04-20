Ever since Governor Wolf ordered businesses to close and for all of us to stay home, it has surly grated upon nearly every soul in Bradford County. We are by birth an independent sort who firmly believes in the Bill of Rights and the singularly American expression of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Now we see around the country that people cannot worship their faith and that they cannot gather to protest. Small businesses, the source of 70% of American jobs, are floundering amidst the lock-downs. People are being told they cannot even visit their relatives! The mainstays of our AMERICAN FREEDOMS are being pushed aside on the pretense of helping us.
We have all read the news. While apparently the Wuhan virus may infect anyone, it is the aged and those of poor health who are at highest risk. So why is it that all citizens must stay home? Why can’t we all make a decision for ourselves? Why must I, one who is aged, wait at home for the Wuhan virus that some doctors say will eventually infect us all? I’ve had enough of this.
Whether or not you are afraid, it is your inalienable right to chart your own course. You may choose to quarantine yourself or you may choose to go outside and talk to your neighbors, to play golf, to live the life you choose. It is time to for us all to take back perhaps the most important of our liberties, that of self determination.
Kurt D. Lafy
Sheshequin Twp.
