This morning as I was scanning news items on my computer, I clicked on an item showing the pile-up on I-81 east of Frackville. Then, in a very short time, it flipped to an MSNBC newscast with a young lady reporting on bad activities of several Donald Trump aides!
Now I know why I get most of my TV local and Pa. news from ABC’s Channel 16! MSNBC, especially, makes me sick!
And, I count a lot on The Daily Review !
Ramon Yale
Ulster
