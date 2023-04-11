I love public libraries
I’m so glad the Towanda Public Library will be able to further utilize its adjacent Carriage House to expand programs for children and other events in the upstairs of the building. I am excited to see the improvements. I have a lot of kindergarten memories in that old building. Thank you so much Bradford County Commissioners for all your work to secure this grant for our historic Towanda Public Library.
