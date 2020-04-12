Setting a good example?
On March 14, Northeast Bradford School held a memorial for Matt Fearnley, one of the teachers at the school who had recently passed away. The Daily Review wrote an extended article on the ceremony. While the entire effort was kind and touching, it also raised many questions about the gathering.
Gov. Wolf had previously ordered all schools closed, effective March 16, cancelled all after school activities, and strongly discouraged all gatherings of 50 people or more. So why was the memorial held? The cancellation of school was not over some small problem, it was done to protect the students and the community from the COVID-19 virus, to prevent health problems and death. I question why Superintendent William Clark and Principal Robert Moore went ahead and held the gathering. They have potentially turned this area into a “hot spot.” As we are seeing, this virus appears whenever or wherever it wants. We have yet to see the true outcome of this decision to hold the gathering.
But what about the example that was set by continuing to hold the event after all schools were put in lockdown. Is this decision by the superintendent and principal instructing our youth that it is perfectly OK to break the law? To go ahead and break the rules passed down by our government because it will interrupt their plans, even if it is a life and death situation? Isn’t it selfish also for everyone else who did heed and follow the law? Maybe it is time to really examine who and what our students are being taught, whether on the blackboard, computer, or just plain EXAMPLE.
So, who gave Superintendent Clark and Principal Moore permission to ignore the law, have the memorial, do what they wanted and potentially put our area, the county, and surrounding counties in danger of spreading this horrible virus?
Barbara Welch
Rome
