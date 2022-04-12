Good efforts happening for Pennsylvania
Glad to learn Pennsylvania put hold on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. RGGI would cripple Pennsylvania, especially natural gas production. Gene Yaw’s viewpoint on page four, April 7 edition, is recommended reading. I had no idea Pennsylvania produced 30% as much gas as Russia, yet RGGI is being pushed by Wolf and his cronies. Decoupling from China as much as we are from Russia would be good idea. Maybe we will when China takes Taiwan.
Also, I was glad to see legislation to reduce Pennsylvania Corporate Net Income Tax from 9.99% to 6.99% to encourage corporations to locate in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania has historically higher tax on corporations compared to other 49 states. Search PA SB771 – it’s easily found on www.legis.state.pa.us. Pennsylvania has the potential to many create jobs. Legislators need to look ahead and guide Pennsylvania to become a top manufacturer and producer of goods and energy independence.
Susan Eicher
Dobson, North Carolina
Former Bradford County resident
