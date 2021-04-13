Finally, back on track
During the past four years, what has our former president done for our country? He created the best economy ever (big deal), the strongest military in the world (so what), prosperity and a secured safe environment to live in (who cares). That’s all he has done.
Thanks to voter fraud we were able to get rid of all of this. And finally, we are back on track. Gas prices along with everything else are going up and climbing while the value of our dollar is going down and declining, and inflation may soon be at an all time high. Since crime is on the rise it’s a good thing that the police are being defunded or otherwise crime would not be going up. We started to bomb the Middle East and furthermore there are rumors we may soon be at war.
Hundreds of thousands illegals have entered this country, including groups of terrorists, not to mention groups affiliated with the drug cartels. But don’t worry, they will all get free housing, free health care, the right to vote, and a stimulus check from Uncle Sam (Uncle Joe). Soon our children will be meeting new classmates and having to learn a new language. And guess what, this was accomplished in just four months, so imagine what they can do in four years. Yep, it sure feels good to be back on track.
Walt Steciw
Elmira/Corning
