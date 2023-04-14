Results say it all
The two years prior to the 2020 election (2018, 2019) the results were all positive. A booming economy, strongest military in the world, and a prosperous and a safe environment to live.
Compared to the past 2 years (2021, 2022) the results have all been negative. A crippled economy with high inflation facing a recession, a weakened and confused military leadership, a strong possibility of a war brewing, and the severe crises at our borders where millions of illegal immigrants, including drug cartels and human traffickers have entered our country and continue to do so, present a Clear and Present Danger to the United States of America.
The 2024 election is not that far away. This may be the most crucial election in the history of the United States and may determine whether we will live a quality life or merely exist. Talk is cheap and promises can easily be broken. We need a strong leader, someone who has the brains, strength, stamina, and the courage to go up against all odds and to get our country back to where it belongs, on top looking down instead of on the bottom struggling to look up.
You don’t need to do any homework on this, just look at the results, and all you need is a little common sense because the Results say it all!
Walt Steciw
Elmira/ Corning N.Y.
