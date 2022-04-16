Protecting farm land
I recently became aware that Bradford County has received over $90 thousand dollars from the State to protect the 139 acre Clarance V. Woodward Dairy Farm. An additional 39 farms in Pennsylvania were protected as well, bringing 6,044 farms and their priceless resources that sustain our economy into this protected category. Bradford County facilitated the process by contributing $35,000. I commend Bradford leadership for their foresight. My question is, as a resident and taxpayer in Tioga County, New York, WHAT IS THE TIOGA COUNTY LEGISLATURE, TIOGA COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT AND TIOGA COUNTY CORNELL EXTENSION doing to provide similar protection for TIOGA COUNTY FARMS?
Marty Borko
Waverly
