People just don’t CARE
The rest of the story is the governor’s commission on transportation revenue will more than raise your taxes. Once this is started, you won’t be able to stop its rise
This is their thinking.
Examples:
- Raising personal income tax
- Corporate income tax
- Sales tax to doubling the state’s registrations fees
- A mileage base user fee
- Tolling interstates and bridges
Only one person had a different opinion on overlooking efficiencies and cost the director of the local government at the PSATs office
Most elected officials won’t care or say anything, but this could have a very heavy impact on all Pennsylvanians.
For years to come PennDOT could cut costs in a lot of ways to save money, but this governor will have none of that nor will he sit down and talk to the township elected officials who have had to make due with less every year while they waste money and do very little
But I guess if you people don’t want to speak up in this state and call all of your elected officials, you will be taxed to the poor house and your townships will get less and less, and the state will get worse. Even if they get more money, they can’t fix stuff from the 2017 flood because of the stupid red tape. Look at your transportation network in your area now.
Gale Bowen
Windham Township Supervisor
