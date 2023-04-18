It’s all about patriotism
We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, etc. If you are not familiar with those words, I suggest you familiarize yourself with them.
Our nation is more divided now than ever before. A nation divided cannot stand. China and Russia are coming together, along with Iran. China is buying farmland in the Midwest. Our corrupt government officials are spending their time on minor issues in comparison to what’s going on with the world stage — cancel culture, woke, stripping parental rights — I could go on, but you know the story.
There are folks, such as George Soros and many others, who have set out to destroy this country. Our nation is hanging by a thread. When you wake up and find that your money is worthless and we are being ruled by another country — it’s too late. Act now. If you feel what is going on is good, then stay the course — it is your right. However, if you don’t agree, speak up, talk with folks and make them aware. Let us no longer vote along party lines. Vote for those you feel are the best for our country. Don’t allow the constitution to be stripped from underneath your feet.
BE A PATRIOT! One nation under God with liberty and justice for all!
Bruce Fowler
Towanda, Pa.
