New EPA regulations could thwart Pennsylvania’s manufacturing gains
As a manufacturing professional in Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier, I have seen the outside impact manufacturing companies have had on our region’s communities and how critical these businesses are to Pennsylvania’s future economic growth.
Bradford County has a storied history of manufacturing across a variety of industries, including metallurgy, cabinetry, and glassmaking — all of which continue to play a significant role in our local economy. There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Bradford County’s future. However, there are headwinds that threaten to derail our region’s economic successes.
Heavy-handed federal regulations have posed severe challenges to our industrial stakeholders over the years, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently proposing to ratchet up air quality standards just as we are beginning to claw our way back from pandemic shutdowns and supply chain disruptions. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were left in place several years ago, but the Biden administration has proposed a rule to significantly tighten the PM2.5 regulations.
If this proposal is finalized, vast parts of the U.S., and Pennsylvania, would be in noncompliance and face stricter permitting requirements and costly equipment replacements and upgrades. This would impact not just manufacturers but farmers, construction companies, and power plants as well.
Our economy is in a precarious position as it is, and we do not need another layer of bureaucratic red tape to make matters worse. Contact your federal representatives and tell them to oppose this proposal.
