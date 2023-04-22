Republicans love to talk about George Soros and his support for liberal causes. They never talk about Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, Kenneth Griffin, Jeffrey Yas, Stephen Schwarzman, Timothy Mellon, Larry Ellison, Peter Thiel, or Patrick and Shirley Ryan. These eight conservative republicans contributed 356 million dollars to the 2022 campaign, whereas the two democrats in the top ten contributed 167 million.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was accused of sexual intimidation during his hearing in 1992. Republicans had no problem with those allegations and will probably have no problem with his acceptance of millions of dollars of travel gifts over a 20 year period from Harlan Crow and will have no problem with him never reporting these gifts as required. They do have a problem with Hunter Biden, who has never held any office.
Jim Jordan decided to hold a hearing on violence in Manhattan. Did anyone know that the homicide rate in Ohio, his home state, is 49% higher than in New York City?
Fox News has agreed to pay 787.5 million dollars for all the lies it allowed to be told regarding the 2020 election. This is by far the most ever paid for a defamation suit. It is not over; Smartmatic is suing Fox for over 2 billion for the same reason.
In the last twenty years, guns have increased 400 percent. Twenty years ago, assault rifles accounted for two percent of all sales. Today, assault rifles account for 25 percent of all sales.
Dominion voting is also suing Newsmax and AON for defamation as well as Mike Lyndell, Syndell Powell, Patrick Byrne, Guiliani and others.
