Facts Few Know

Republicans love to talk about George Soros and his support for liberal causes. They never talk about Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, Kenneth Griffin, Jeffrey Yas, Stephen Schwarzman, Timothy Mellon, Larry Ellison, Peter Thiel, or Patrick and Shirley Ryan. These eight conservative republicans contributed 356 million dollars to the 2022 campaign, whereas the two democrats in the top ten contributed 167 million.