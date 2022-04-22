Patriots, it is time to act
Let me start by stating my dad and four uncles served in WWII. They served to stop evil dictators from coming across the pond to destroys our freedoms. Are we now going to dishonor their sacrifices by letting our young kids be brainwashed with Marxist propaganda in our schools teaching them to hate America and hate their little classmates because their skin color might be a little lighter or darker than theirs?
If your little children go to a school within the readership area of The Daily Review and are being taught this un-American propaganda, you have some choices. First, turn off the TV, get out of your recliner and attend your local school board meeting. Demand that these terrible un-American things cease to be taught in your schools. While you are attending your local school board meeting, make sure you ask if the teachers are going to ask any gender-related questions before they get in high school. If this doesn’t work, get rid of the local school board members. Get some local patriots to run for school board and replace them. If you can’t accomplish that, then pull your kids out of that school. Order some home school teaching materials and band together with some other local parents and form some small neighborhood schools. The old one room school technique.
You could even teach some correct American history. Start with the backgrounds of our founding fathers. It might also include the reading of George Washington’s address to Congress on the day of his swearing in. Ronald Reagan nailed it on the head when he said, “if you take one nation under God out of our national pledge, we will soon be a nation gone under.” Let’s not let that happen!
Ken Cooke
Gillett
