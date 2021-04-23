Let’s stop funding China’s military
With everything we buy that is made in China we are helping fund China’s military build up. they depend on us stimulating their economy so that they will have funds to build missiles, tanks, ships and you name it. it is time for a total stop to buying anything made in China. Plus, we need to bring our jobs back to America. Some jobs we freely gave them and a lot of our jobs they have stolen through theft of our technology. I hope people did not use the recent stimulus money to buy items made in China only to fund armaments aimed at America. It is time to recognize that China is the biggest military threat to America and do our part to not help them by buying from them.
On another matter, it is time for our states along our southern border to make a request of the governor of Florida. They should request that he institute a catch and release program – catch a whole bunch of alligators in the Florida canals and irrigation ditches and release them in the Rio Grande along our southern boarder, then have our southern boarder officials put sheep fence in the water on either ends of the Rio Grande river – the portion of which is along our border – to keep the alligators from migrating up or down the river where they are not wanted, and put some signs up in all the languages of those hoping to walk across with drugs and such warning them of the alligators. That just might slow down a lot of unwanted traffic into our country by those who simply wade across the Rio Grande.
Kenneth N. Cooke
Gillette
