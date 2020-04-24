Letter to the Editor, April, 24, 2020
Regarding an alleged attack on liberty
Some people seem to believe that government shouldn’t curtail individual liberties at any level. However, I’d argue that limiting liberties in this way is not only an essential component of government, but its core purpose.
At the most basic level, a government exists to prevent harm. Even the most diehard libertarian would agree that government should intervene to prevent one person from murdering another.
The differences between political philosophies stem from how far the government should extend its duty to prevent harm. In the United States, we pride ourselves on our “freedom,” but this doesn’t meant that our individual liberties have gone unchecked.
There’s a reason why it’s against the law for me to yell, “FIRE” in a crowded theater. At the point where my individual liberties interfere with someone else’s right to life, the government steps in. Social distancing and masks are the same type of limitations.
Not to say that government should be unchecked in limitations of liberties. My goal is only to point out that those who act like these precautions are an assault on freedom are lacking a view of history and the big picture.
Wesley Smith
Towanda
