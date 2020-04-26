Remembering Ed Bustin
Commissioner Ed Bustin was a man who believed there was good in every person. Ed worked hard to build relationships across our communities that served to foster the positives of every individual. It was Ed who fortified the relationships between school district leaders and county agency leaders. It was through Ed’s leadership that school districts and the county began to forge a relationship that has improved the quality of life in Bradford County for all children, regardless of the school district they attend.
Ed was a valued partner in education and served in multiple capacities that strengthened the opportunities that our students and families have today. Ed was a valued leader among the group of Bradford County superintendents and in some instances even crossed borders to support the efforts of our neighboring Sullivan County School District. Ed was vital to the success of the Drug Endangered Children Alliance group, served as a key member of the Bradford and Sullivan County Addiction Network, and participated in numerous school committees. Ed was actively involved as a member of school district safety committees where he provided support for school districts around safety at the county level.
Most recently, Ed was a strong advocate for the progressive development of refocusing priorities to support the creation of Bradford County Outreach workers. This program and positions were being designed to support Bradford County children with their social, emotional, and mental health needs. While this program is still in the design phase, the tremendous progress that has been accomplished as a result of Ed’s leadership, and the supportive efforts of all three county commissioners. As school leaders, we can only hope that Ed’s vision continues to be supported so that the Bradford County Outreach program becomes a reality, this would certainly pay tribute to the tireless dedication that Ed had shown while serving as a public official.
As educational leaders in Bradford and Sullivan counties, we will forever be indebted to Commissioner Bustin for the work in our districts. We will continue to see the work of Ed flourish as we continue to forge forward through the hard work and dedication of those who were involved in the organizations Ed was instrumental in establishing.
As a result of Ed’s leadership our county is a better place today. Ed Bustin will not only be missed as a commissioner, but will be missed as an ally to education and a friend to each of us!
Bradford and Sullivan County school districts
