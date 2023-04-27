Primary time
Dear Editor,
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 11:53 am
Primary time
The rain has finally returned, curbing the fire concerns and bringing the worms out for the robins. The grass is a vibrant green and growing, it seems, inches over night, necessitating the hum and grumble of mowers. The leaves are dressing the trees, giving them the shapes we missed over the bleak winter. Roadways and lawns are sprouting wire frames with colorful signs.
It must be primary time.
Be informed. Be mindful. Be just. Exercise your voice through your vote.
Donna L. Fratrik Engle
Towanda
