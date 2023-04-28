Hi there.
Instead of complaining about all the bad things happening, thought I’d like to compliment the friendly people at the PennDOT office in Monroeton. While renewing my drivers license they were courteous and professional.
Also the FFA young people from Bradford County Schools. I’ve always admired those nice jackets. Keep up the good work.
Ronnie Schoonover
Black Walnut, Pa.
RE: The letter to the editor on April 20
Isn’t it amazing how some people put money before their health. The writer states that the EPA will derail our region’s economic successes. She states she is a professional on manufacturing company’s on Pennsylvania’s economic growth. Maybe the writer should as other professionals, you know, like doctors and nurses that treat people with respiratory diseases. Old, young and children, they don’t discriminate; those toxins from companies.
What do you think, would you like a bright shiny new car in your driveway or have a breathing problem, and/or be dead. It’s happening every day. The writer speaks of heavy-handed federal regulations. Do you think if these heavy-handed regulation were in place when the cigarette companies were making billions there would be a lot more healthy and alive people around? I guess the writer thinks it’s a small price to pay to get sick or die, just so the companies and their stakeholders prosper. Do you think fi these companies had to upgrade or replace equipment that they still wouldn’t be in business? Oh wait! Could that mean we would be putting average people to work?
I say contact your representatives and demand that they do all they can to tighten laws so the manufacturers stop putting toxicities into the air. Your and my life depend on it. How about our children? Does the writer care?
Jerry McMenamin
Rome, Pa
