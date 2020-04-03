Letter to the Editor, April 3, 2020
Response to John Fedorchak’s letter 3/28/2020
In China the first cases of the coronavirus did not emerge until early December. China alerted the World Health Organization of the mysterious pneumonia cases on Dec. 31, 2019. By early January (at the latest) the U.S. Government was aware of the virus.
On Jan. 22 Trump said, “We have it totally under control.”
On Feb. 23 he said, “We have it very much under control in the country.”
On Feb. 24 he said, “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. Stock Market starting to look very good to me.”
He stated that there would be maybe five cases, and then there would be none.
He stated that the coronavirus was a hoax started by the Democrats.
Does this sound like someone that knows what he’s doing and has everything under control??
Not like the lack of urgency by Trump, the Obama Administration’s Director of Health and Human Services on April 26, 2009 declared H1N1 a public health emergency. Two days later, the administration made an initial funding request for H1N1 to Congress. On June 11, 2009 the World Organization declared that the H1N1 was a pandemic. President Obama and his administration were six WEEKS ahead of the pandemic designation, not six weeks behind as reported.
In the Obama Administration’s Economic Recovery package, the pandemic preparedness was taken out in order to get the plan passed. Sen. Susan Collins (R) of Maine negotiated cutting the pandemic preparedness.
In a bid to rally more GOP votes for the Obama Administration’s Economic Recovery Package, Sen. Charles Schumer (D) of New York reminded reporters before the February vote that “all these little porky things that the House put in,” including the money for the flu pandemic, were out. He was disappointed with the decision.
I’m not sure how Mr. Fedorchak found out so much about the Mueller Report when parts of it have been blackened out and no one has really seen what is in it.
Sharon Warner
Sayre
