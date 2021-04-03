Addressing PennDOT’s funding shortfall
As an elected official I am upset with the way our governor has set this Transportation Revenue Options Commission up.
We do have a good township executive on board to work on behalf of the townships. The problem is he can’t do it on his own; we need to get the people to call their state elected officials and explain how unhappy they are with all of this.
The state needs to cut costs, not tax more. People can’t pay the taxes now.
It’s time the townships in Pa. stand up and the people to back them in saying we have had enough. We sit back and watch these higher elected official let the money people make our rules, or the department heads make them for the elected officials so they can pass the buck and not do their job
We need cuts, not more taxes or changes. Taxes are not the fix
But taxes will be going up for all if Harrisburg does not start working for we the people.
Gale Bowen
Windham Township Supervisor
