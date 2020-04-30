Letter to the Editor, April 30, 2020
Is smoking causing a pandemic?
As per the 4/23/20 edition of The Daily Review, I read with great interest the Dr. Roach column. For those readers that follow this column, you would have read, and I quote, “smoking kills approximately 500,000 people per year in the U.S. alone, 7 million worldwide. It is legal.” Imagine that! But no federal or state official has forced us to stay home. No businesses are forced to be closed because of this. We don’t have to wear a mask to go in the smoke shop or mini mart to buy tobacco products during normal times. Even in current times, all tobacco related businesses are open. Tobacco use is self-inflicted. We have all done online research to see that various diseases have caused certain numbers of deaths in this country. 500,000 deaths a year seems like a huge amount compared to our current pandemic. You are the judge. Let’s move forward.
Victor Franklin
Wysox
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.