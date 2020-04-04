Letter to the Editor, April 4, 2020
Trump: Incompetent or evil?
On Nov. 8, 2013, Donald Trump tweeted, “Leadership: Whatever happens, you’re responsible. If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible.” He was criticizing Obama because Obama is black and Trump is racist. Trump has done everything he can to revoke many of Obama’s initiatives including pandemic preparedness. Remember when the nation had to shut down because of an outbreak of H1N1 virus or Ebola during the Obama administration! Neither do I because Obama was prepared for the outbreaks, listened to science and medical advisors, and acted accordingly.
South Korea and Taiwan, both densely populated, acted swiftly and decisively to contain COVID-19 outbreaks and to keep them contained. Here, Trump denied it was problem, then continued denying it was a problem until it turned into the current unfolding disaster and national emergency. He continues to lie to the nation about his actions to procure ventilators and protective equipment (PPE) for medical workers. He lies about testing, balks at a national stay-at-home order to slow the viruses spread, and refuses to use the federal government to coordinate actions of all states.
Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act but has refused to use its full authority to get industry to produce critical equipment necessary to save lives. Why are we short of PPE and ventilators? Why is testing behind every other country? According to Trump’s own words, he is responsible. Why is there a national emergency? According to Trump, Trump is responsible. Yet he has said the he takes no responsibility.
Trump is either phenomenally incompetent or he is intentionally exacerbating the crisis for personal gain. Maybe bringing the nation to its knees will get him reelected. His son-in-law Jared Kushner referred to federal stocks as “ours” during a recent briefing. Maybe cornering the market on PPEs and ventilators will resurrect his failing properties. Incompetent or evil. Pick one.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
