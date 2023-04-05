On education policies
I am writing to correct a common misunderstanding in education policy in Pennsylvania, as well as many other states and commonwealths in the US.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 9:01 am
Concern for children in such diverse categories and identifying characteristics such as gifted, academically challenged, kids with home and social situations, issues of physical and emotional needs of direct concern to school districts, LGBTQ and gender identity concerns do not involve curriculum! They require policy, responsibility, and compassion of all school employees.
Curriculum is an academic requirement of classroom teachers to meet standards of teaching and learning and testing in given subjects.
Guidance and administration requirements for nurses, classroom aids and mental health professionals bridge the gap from classroom to athletic field to club activities and more outside of curriculum requirements. All children deserve a school where their unique concerns are cared for. You can’t teach caring and concern for a child. Good teachers and administrators learn the advantages they have when caring for their students.
Good teachers and administrators never need a reason to care and direct good school district policy that protects endangered kids and supports all kids in their district in a huge variety of concerns...never think curriculum can direct compassionate teaching...good teachers do that on their own.
Alex Tate
Troy, Pa.
