How our schools have changed
I would like to juxtaposition the schools of yesteryears to the schools of today. Schools have a huge influence on the development of the moral values and the ideology of our kids, which they carry with them for life.
The first thing in the morning, our teacher read the Bible, we had a prayer, and pledged allegiance to the flag. In kindergarten our teacher had us, as a group, sing, “Jesus loves me.” Today, she would immediately be discharged from her duties.
While in school, we learned good moral values and were taught to respect each other, and the founding fathers of our country. In the school office, there was a picture of President Washington or Lincoln hanging on the wall, and we celebrated their birthdays. We were taught, America was settled in search of liberty, and the freedom of worship. We learned and sung patriotic songs, and understood the sacrifices our founding fathers and ancestors made to build our country based on liberty, freedom, and justice for all. We were taught to be good citizens, work hard to succeed in life, and patriotism.
Today, they learn Critical Race Theory, which promotes division and hatred based on one’s skin color. If you are white and successful, you must repent for your sin and be apologetic for your white privilege. They are taught one class of people must be destroyed, to create one equal social order class; they call this equity. Students are taught to hate America, its founding fathers, and believe it was formed to perpetuate slavery. They have no moral compass, or concept of our history, freedom, liberties, or patriotism.
With their pecksniffian attitudes, liberals preach tolerance, equity, and justice. Yet, they practice, promote and teach our children intolerance, inequity, and injustice. Through their sophisms and insidious ideological Critical Race Theory and gender identity, they are poisoning the minds of our children, destroying our educational system, America, and democracy.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
